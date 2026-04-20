Understanding Trusts: What they are, how they work, and why they matter

Trusts have moved far beyond their traditional association with legacy wealth and philanthropy, and are now a key part of how modern India manages money and ownership. From startup founders to family offices, more individuals are turning to trusts to organise assets, streamline succession, and bring structure to increasingly complex financial lives.

As wealth grows and diversifies, so does the need for clarity and control, and that is exactly where trusts are finding renewed relevance today.

What is a trust?

At its core, a trust is a legal arrangement wherein one party holds and manages assets for the benefit of another, and it is built on a relationship of confidence. Under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, a trust is defined as an obligation attached to the ownership of property that is created for the benefit of another person or group.

In practice, this means a person, known as the settlor, transfers property or money to a trustee, who then manages it for beneficiaries according to clearly defined rules set out in a trust deed. Here, assets can include anything of value, such as land, shares, cash, or intellectual property. The structure involves a few key roles: Settlor - the person who creates the trust and transfers assets

Trustee - the person or entity that manages the trust

Beneficiary - the person who benefits from the trust

Trust property - the assets placed in the trust

Trust deed - the legal document governing the arrangement Unlike companies, trusts usually do not have a separate corporate identity. While this allows greater flexibility, it also places significant responsibility on trustees to act in the best interests of beneficiaries.

Who can form a trust? Forming a trust is not limited to the ultra-wealthy, and the law allows a wide range of individuals and entities to create one. Any individual who is legally competent to contract, under the Indian Contract Act, 1872, can set up a trust

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) and foreign entities may create trusts, although they must comply with FEMA regulations

Companies, associations, and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) can also establish trusts. While a company acts as its own legal person, an HUF usually establishes a trust through its Karta (the head of the family) using the family's shared assets

The settlor must legally own the assets being transferred into the trust This flexibility is another reason trusts are widely used across both personal and corporate contexts.

How is a trust formed? A trust is typically created through a written document known as a trust deed, which lays out the rules, roles, and purpose of the trust. For a trust to be valid, it must clearly establish: The intention to create a trust

Identifiable beneficiaries

Clearly defined trust property Registration depends on the nature of assets: It is mandatory when immovable property is involved, under the Registration Act, 1908

It is optional but advisable for other types of trusts Stamp duty applies to the trust deed, and the amount payable varies from state to state depending on local laws and the nature of the assets involved.

While the process is relatively straightforward, careful drafting is essential because the trust deed governs how the trust operates over time. What can a trust do? Trusts are versatile structures, and can serve multiple purposes depending on how they are designed. Trusts can be used for asset management, as they allow the holding and management of property, shares, cash, or intellectual property

They play an important role in estate planning, helping ensure a smooth transfer of wealth while avoiding delays

Trusts are also widely used for philanthropy, as they can support charitable or religious causes

In business structuring, they are often used by family offices or for holding promoter shares

They can also aid in tax planning, provided this is done within the framework of existing laws Different types of trusts Trusts can be classified in several ways, depending on their purpose and structure.

Based on purpose Private trusts: created for specific individuals or families

Public trusts: established for charitable or religious purposes Based on revocability Revocable trusts: can be altered or revoked by the settlor

Irrevocable trusts: cannot be easily changed once created Based on control Discretionary trusts: trustees decide how benefits are distributed

Specific trusts: beneficiary shares are fixed New-age structures Modern financial markets have introduced institutional trust formats such as: Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) - These allow investors to pool money and invest in income-generating real estate assets such as office parks, malls, or commercial properties, without directly owning them

Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) - These enable investment in large infrastructure projects like highways, power transmission lines, or renewable energy assets, offering returns from long-term operational income Why trusts are gaining traction now The rise in high-net-worth individuals and families has increased the need for structured wealth management. Meanwhile, startup founders are also increasingly using trusts to manage equity and plan succession.