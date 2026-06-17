Tulip Infratech plans ₹6,000 crore investment in Gurugram luxury housing

Gurugram-based real estate developer Tulip Infratech on Wednesday said it plans to invest more than Rs 6,000 crore over the next three to four years in luxury residential developments across the Golf Course Road (GCR) and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) micro-markets in the National Capital Region (NCR).

As part of this expansion pipeline, the company launched Tulip Melrose, a 7.5-acre luxury residential project on SPR, with a planned investment of Rs 1,100 crore.

The project is expected to generate sales realisations of around Rs 2,700 crore and will comprise four towers housing 608 five-bedroom apartments spread across 1.95 million square feet (msf) of built-up area.

“The pricing will start from Rs 4 crore, at a rate of Rs 14,000 per square feet,” said Siddharth Jain, Director, Tulip Infratech.

The company has also committed Rs 1,200 crore towards another residential project on SPR, Tulip Crimson.

“We are expecting another Rs 3,000 crore as gross development value (GDV) from this project,” Jain said.

Commenting on the latest launch, he said, “With Tulip Melrose, our vision is to create more than another premium residential project. We want to define high-rise living on the SPR.”

Large mixed-use project on Golf Course Road