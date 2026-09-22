Home / Companies / News / Tumult at Bombay House: Many ways to split Tata Sons' sprawling empire

Tumult at Bombay House: Many ways to split Tata Sons' sprawling empire

Noel Tata proposes carving up the group's ₹1.8-trillion asset portfolio into smaller, sector-specific entities to bypass the central bank's mandatory public listing threshold

neol tata
premium
Chairman Noel Tata has proposed splitting Tata Sons' ₹1.8-trillion empire into smaller entities to avoid the RBI's mandatory public listing. (File Pic)
Krishna Kant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 11:41 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has reportedly floated the possibility of splitting Tata Sons’ investments and assets into two or more companies as the holding company explores ways to avoid a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandate 
on the public listing of upper-layer  non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
 Tata Sons, the holding company of India’s largest conglomerate, had total assets of about ₹1.8 trillion at the end of March 2026. The regulatory framework uses an asset threshold of ₹1 trillion for determining whether an NBFC falls within the upper layer.
 One option under consideration, according to analysts, could therefore be to divide Tata Sons’ investment portfolio among separate companies, bringing the assets of each resulting entity below the ₹1 trillion threshold. The portfolio could be split between listed and unlisted investments, or structured along sectoral lines. Analysts said Tata Sons could, for instance, create separate holding companies for financial services; IT, technology and telecoms; electric vehicles and renewable energy; and manufacturing and engineering businesses. Such a structure would potentially keep each entity below the asset threshold while preserving the group’s underlying ownership structure.
 Indian conglomerates have previously used corporate splits and demergers to separate businesses into new companies. Reliance Industries, the Bajaj group and the Aditya Birla group have all undertaken such restructurings.
 The Tata group itself split Tata Motors last year into separate passenger-vehicle and commercial-vehicle businesses.
Krishna Kant
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DGCA doing operational, financial checks on SpiceJet: Aviation Min Naidu

Runwal Enterprises aims to boost balance sheet via ₹500 crore issue

Samsung India profit falls 36% to ₹7,228 crore; mobile revenue declines

Premium

Indian semiconductor market at inflection point, says NXP CTO Lars Reger

Binance invests $100 mn in Circle, expands partnership to promote USDC

Topics :Tata SonsRBIlistingInvestments

First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 11:40 PM IST

Next Story