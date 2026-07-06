TVS Apache crosses 7 mn customers, marks milestone with new campaign film

TVS Motor Company, part of TVS Venu, a global leader in the two- and three-wheeler segments, on Monday marked a milestone for its TVS Apache brand by celebrating 7 million customers worldwide and the launch of its new brand campaign film, Tu Race Laga.

Since its inception in 2005, every TVS Apache has been built on a 'Track to Road' philosophy, translating TVS Racing's championship-winning expertise into everyday performance. Backed by over four decades of racing heritage, TVS Apache combines race-derived technology, precision engineering and rider-centric innovation to deliver an uncompromising performance experience on every ride.

Beyond its motorcycles, TVS Apache has cultivated one of the country's most passionate riding communities. With over 500,000 registered members, the community is united by a shared love for performance, adventure and camaraderie. Through curated rides, track experiences and immersive brand engagements, TVS Apache continues to create meaningful connections that go far beyond ownership.

Over the years, TVS Apache has consistently introduced segment-first innovations such as roto-petal disc brakes, fuel injection, dual-channel ABS, multiple ride modes, TVS SmartXonnect™, Glide Through Technology, factory customisation through the Built-To-Order platform, a keyless ride system, and advanced rider-assist features such as traction control and dynamic stability systems, among others. With a global community of over 7 million customers across 90 countries, TVS Apache continues to rank among the world's fastest-growing performance motorcycle brands. To commemorate the milestone of 7 million customers globally, the brand has unveiled its new campaign film, Tu Race Laga, directed by acclaimed Indian filmmaker and National Award winner Ram Madhvani. Rooted in TVS Apache's 'Track to Road' philosophy, the film captures the brand's belief in the adrenaline, control and excitement of the racetrack.