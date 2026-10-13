TVS family feud: What is the dispute over ownership and wealth division?

A dispute has emerged within the family behind the TVS Group over the division of family assets and ownership rights. The disagreement involves Venu Srinivasan and his son, Sudarshan Venu, on one side, and Venu’s wife, Mallika Srinivasan, and daughter, Lakshmi Venu, on the other.

The dispute centres on whether arrangements made over the years settled the family’s economic interests or merely divided management responsibilities and rights relating to the group’s businesses and brands.

On Monday, Lakshmi Venu and Mallika Srinivasan said "no economic settlement had been reached" within the family, contradicting suggestions that the division of assets had been completed. They called for a fair and transparent process to resolve the matter.

TVS family dispute: Who are the key players? Venu Srinivasan is chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company and a key figure in the wider TVS Group. He took charge of Sundaram-Clayton in 1979 and helped build the family’s automotive business into a major player in the two-wheeler market. He is also vice-chairman of the Tata Trusts and a nominee director on the board of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. His son, Sudarshan Venu, is chairman and managing director of TVS Motor Company. His daughter, Lakshmi Venu, is vice-chairperson of Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) and has been associated with Sundaram-Clayton.

Venu Srinivasan’s wife, Mallika Srinivasan, is chairperson and managing director of TAFE, a major tractor manufacturer. TAFE belongs to the Amalgamations Group, a separate family business group in which Mallika is a shareholder. The differences within the family have raised questions about the distribution of wealth, the interpretation of earlier agreements and the distinction between running a business and owning its economic interests. What is the dispute over ownership and wealth division? At the heart of the disagreement is whether the family has reached a binding settlement covering its economic interests in businesses and other assets. Venu Srinivasan’s side has maintained that arrangements have been made to divide responsibilities and businesses between his children. Sudarshan has been associated with TVS Motor and TVS Holdings, while Lakshmi has been associated with Sundaram-Clayton and other business interests.

However, Mallika and Lakshmi have challenged the suggestion that these arrangements amount to a final division of family wealth. In their joint statement, they said the family’s economic interests had not been divided through a process involving transparent valuation, discussions and mutual consent. They also disputed the suggestion that all family assets belonged exclusively to one individual, who could then distribute them unilaterally. Their position is that management roles and opportunities to lead businesses cannot be treated as substitutes for ownership rights. What do the 2020 partition and 2024 MoU say? The family’s position is complicated by earlier arrangements, including a broader TVS family partition agreed in 2020 and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in March 2024.

Mallika and Lakshmi said the wider family partition had been implemented through a process involving the relevant stakeholders. However, they argued that no comparable process had settled the economic interests within the Venu Srinivasan family. They also said the March 2024 MoU dealt with brand rights, trademark use and related obligations, including non-compete arrangements, rather than constituting a final settlement of ownership and wealth. In simple words, the disagreement is around what the agreements actually cover and whether they establish a final division of economic interests. Mallika and her daughter have described the existing arrangements as unilateral rather than the outcome of a mutually agreed settlement. They have called for a resolution based on valuation, discussion and agreement.

What is the role of TAFE in the dispute? TAFE has featured in the discussion because of Mallika Srinivasan’s leadership role at the company. However, Mallika has said that TAFE belongs to the separate Amalgamations Group and that her association with the tractor maker should not be presented as evidence that the Venu Srinivasan family’s assets have been divided fairly. "TAFE has no bearing on the economic settlement within the Venu Srinivasan family and should not be conflated with it. Presenting her longstanding association and custodial role with TAFE as evidence of an equitable distribution of economic interests within the Venu Srinivasan family is fundamentally misleading," a joint statement by Lakshmi and Mallika said.