TVS ILP plans up to ₹2,700 cr capex in bid to grow warehousing portfolio

Warehousing developer TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP), part of the TVS Mobility Group, plans to invest ₹2,500 crore-2,700 crore over the next three years to expand its portfolio from around 12 million square feet (msf) currently to about 20 msf by 2028.

“Our commitment to infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) investors was to grow the portfolio to around 20 msf within three years, and we remain on track to achieve that target by 2028,” Dr Ramnath Subramaniam, joint managing director, TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks, told Business Standard.

The company, which develops grade-A industrial and logistics parks, plans to drive the next phase of growth through expansion in eastern and central India and Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

TVS ILP currently has around 12 msf of operational and under-development assets, including 10.67 msf that has been transferred to its listed InvIT. It is developing another 1.3 msf and has land available for close to another 2 msf.

Developing the additional 10.67 msf will require capital expenditure of around ₹2,500 crore-2,700 crore over three years, translating into annual capex of around ₹800 crore-900 crore. However, after accounting for cash generated through the transfer of completed assets to the InvIT, TVS Infrastructure Trust, the company’s net annual capital outlay is expected to be around ₹700 crore-800 crore.