Warehousing developer TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks on Tuesday said it plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in upcoming projects across Tamil Nadu.

The proposed investment, for which the company signed an initial pact with the state government at the VETTRI Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026, is expected to create around 1,500 job opportunities and strengthen the industrial and logistics infrastructure supporting businesses and supply chains across the state, the company, a corporate Grade-A warehousing developer, said in a statement.

The conclave brought together investment commitments across key sectors and districts, underscoring the state's focus on accelerating industrial development and employment generation.

The continued expansion of industrial activity across Tamil Nadu is driving demand for modern, strategically located infrastructure that can support businesses across different stages of their growth, the company said. As the state advances its ambition of becoming a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2036, the availability of Grade-A industrial and logistics parks will be important for enabling new capacity, improving supply-chain efficiency and supporting businesses across emerging growth centres, it said. Tamil Nadu has been a key market for Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP), with 10 industrial and logistics parks already established in the state, serving leading brands across e-commerce, automobile, FMCG and FMCD, said the company's Joint Managing Director, Ramnath Subramaniam.