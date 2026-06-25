TVS iQube crosses 1 mn production milestone nearly six years after launch

TVS Motor Company, part of TVS Venu and a globally reputed manufacturer of two- and three-wheelers, on Thursday announced the rollout of 1 million units of TVS iQube from its manufacturing facility in Hosur. This comes almost six years after the electric scooter made its debut in January 2020.

This is a significant milestone for the number one electric two-wheeler company in India, which clocked monthly sales of 42,459 units in May this year, up 65 per cent from 25,804 units during the same month in 2025. The company's EV portfolio is solely driven by the iQube, the largest-selling brand in the space, and TVS Motor as a company reportedly completed 1 million units early this month.

The other major brands that are in the top five include Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, Hero Vida, and Ola. The number two player in the segment, Bajaj Auto, sold 39,202 units during May this year, while Ather Energy sold 28,240 units. “The rollout of one million TVS iQubes reflects the scale at which electric mobility is becoming part of everyday life in India. The milestone is built on years of investment in engineering, innovation and manufacturing capabilities that have enabled us to build world-class electric mobility solutions designed and manufactured in India for the world," said Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

Since its launch in 2020, TVS iQube has grown into one of India's most preferred electric scooter brands and the country's favourite family EV, the company said. The portfolio has expanded across multiple battery capacities, range options and connected features, enabling customers to choose an electric scooter that best suits their mobility requirements. The brand is supported by a robust sales and service network spanning over 3,300 touchpoints across more than 3,000 cities, alongside continuous investments in manufacturing and capacity expansion. "As India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, it has a unique opportunity to emerge as a global leader in the future of mobility. At TVS Motor, we remain committed to advancing this vision through exciting and sustainable mobility solutions that strengthen India’s position as a global mobility powerhouse," said Venu.