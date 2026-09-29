TVS Motor leases 529,533 sq ft office space in Bengaluru for 10 years

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company has taken on lease approximately 529,533 square feet of super built-up office space at Gardencity IT Park in Hebbal, Bengaluru, according to sources familiar with the matter. The lease has a tenure of 10 years, with the commencement date being September 22, 2026, the sources said. The monthly rent for the property is approximately ₹4.7 crore, they added. The lease was registered last week, according to the sources. Hebbal Infraspace Pvt Ltd, which is owned by Gardencity, is the landlord.

The transaction is understood to be part of TVS Motor's consolidation and expansion of its office operations in Bengaluru.

Email queries sent to TVS Motor Company and Gardencity remained unanswered. Real estate consultancy firm Colliers advised on the transaction, a source said. Colliers declined to comment. TVS Motor Company has its registered office in Chennai and several manufacturing plants and sales offices across India. It has manufacturing plants in Hosur, Mysore and Solan. TVS Motor Company is a part of TVS VENU and is a multinational manufacturer of two- and three-wheeler vehicles. Earlier, in August 2026, TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales growth of 21 per cent, with sales of 616,540 units in August 2026 as against 509,536 units in August 2025. Further, Bengaluru is India’s leading office market. The city saw lease transactions spanning 15.7 million square feet in the first nine months of 2026, up 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to a research report by Colliers India. The city accounted for 29 per cent of overall office leasing across the top seven Indian cities.