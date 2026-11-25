TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it plans to invest ₹2,000 crore in Tamil Nadu over four years and create 1,000 jobs.

The two-and three-wheeler maker has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Government of Tamil Nadu, according to an exchange filing.

Tamil Nadu government, through its nodal agency "Guidance", will provide facilitation and support to TVS Motor in the form of necessary infrastructural support and regulatory facilitation, subject to applicable laws, the filing said.