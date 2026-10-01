Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor total vehicle sales rise 24% to 672,790 units in September

TVS Motor total vehicle sales rise 24% to 672,790 units in September

TVS Motor Company said its total vehicle sales grew 24 per cent to 672,790 units in September as against 541,064 units in the same month last year.

TVS Motor company
TVS Motor Company | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 10:06 PM IST
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TVS Motor Company said its total vehicle sales grew 24 per cent to 672,790 units in September as against 541,064 units in the same month last year.

During the month under review, total two-wheelers registered a growth of 23 per cent to 645,955 units compared with 523,923 units in the same month last year.

Domestic two-wheelers sales rose 17 per cent to 482,073 units in September 2026 from 413,279 units in the same month a year ago.

Electric two-wheeler sales in September this year more than doubled at 65,799 units in the reporting month from 31,266 units in the corresponding month of 2025, the company said.

The company's total sales from international business were up 48 per cent at 180,700 units as against 122,108 units in September 2025, with two-wheeler sales rising 48 per cent to 163,882 units in September as against 110,644 units in the month a year ago.

Three-wheelers registered a growth of 57 per cent with sales of 26,835 units last month as against 17,141 units in September 2025, it said.

The company said its total sales stood at 1.9 million units for the September quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 10:06 PM IST

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