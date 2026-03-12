TVS Motor unveils electric scooter Orbiter V1; expands EV portfolio

Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of electric scooter TVS Orbiter V1 equipped with 1.8 kWh battery, a top official said on Thursday.

The Chennai-headquartered company had launched TVS Orbiter in 2025 and with today's launch, the range would be available in two variants - "Orbiter V1" with 1.8kWh battery and "Orbiter V2" with 3.1 kWh battery.

The Orbiter V1 will be available at ₹49,999 (ex-showroom Delhi) which includes Battery-As-A-Service (BaaS) model. Customers opting for without Battery-As-A-Service, the vehicle is offered at ₹84,500 (ex-showroom Delhi), a press release said on Thursday.