TVS starts production of Norton Atlas in Hosur; launch likely in two months

TVS Motor Company has started manufacturing motorcycles under its iconic British brand, Norton Motorcycles, at its Hosur facility, marking a significant milestone in the premium motorcycle segment in India. According to multiple sources aware of the development, the company is preparing to launch its first Norton motorcycle, the Atlas, in India within the next two months.

The Atlas adventure bike is expected to be among the most accessible models in Norton’s upcoming portfolio. It is expected to weigh around 200 kg and be powered by a 585 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine.

Norton Manx R — the first motorcycle conceived, developed and engineered entirely under the TVS era at Norton Motorcycles’ Solihull factory — is also set to enter several global markets soon. Norton is reportedly upgrading the Solihull factory as part of a £250 million investment programme.

The development comes more than a year after the company outlined its revival strategy and showcased four new motorcycles — Manx R, Manx, Atlas and Atlas GT — at EICMA (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori), the annual two-wheeler exhibition held in Milan, Italy. Norton Motorcycles carries one of the richest legacies in British motorcycling, with a history spanning around 128 years. The brand came under TVS Motor’s ownership in 2020 after entering administration under its previous owners. The brand occupies a unique place in British culture and has featured in films and literature, including the James Bond film Spectre and Che Guevara’s memoir The Motorcycle Diaries.

“TVS has started production of Atlas in Hosur. A launch is expected to happen within two months,” said a source aware of the development. Atlas is expected to be offered in five colour options, including Silver, Senopia Orange, Matrix Black and Verona Green. Norton’s Solihull facility, which opened in 2021, serves as the company's global hub for research, development and design. The facility has the capacity to manufacture up to 8,000 motorcycles annually. It also benefits from TVS Motor’s manufacturing systems and supply-chain infrastructure while retaining independent design and brand control in the UK. “The speciality of Norton is that a large share of it is handmade. This includes aluminium frames, welding and even finishing touches,” said another industry source familiar with the developments.