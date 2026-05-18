TVS Venu Group to acquire up to 9.9% stake in Jana Small Finance Bank

TVS Venu Group has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd through a combination of primary issuance of warrants and a secondary purchase for an equity ownership of up to 9.9 per cent on a fully diluted basis, which includes 4.9 per cent to be owned by TVS Motor Company, subject to all applicable approvals.

TVS Venu Group comprises TVS Motor, TVS Credit, TVS Emerald and other entities, including promoter entities with a revenue of $6.5 billion in FY26. Industrialist S P Lohia, founder of Indorama Corporation, and Shruti Lohia, through her investment vehicle 2i Capital PCC, also invested in it.

TVS Venu already has a long-standing presence in India’s financial services sector through TVS Credit Services, a leading Non-Banking Financial Companies offering consumer and retail loans to millions of customers across India. It has also signed definitive agreements to acquire a 100 per cent stake in PGIM India Asset Management. Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said: “We firmly believe that a key driver to India’s growth is the strengthening and expansion of India’s financial services. We have been serving more than 44 million financial services customers across more than 100,000 touch points pan India, and are excited about the huge opportunity that the sector presents. This investment in Jana is aligned with TVS Venu’s long-term approach to support high-quality institutions that serve India’s growing financial needs and its expanding digital financial eco-system.”

The investment in Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana) will allow for mutual collaboration in various areas for the long-term success of the bank, subject to applicable laws. Jana has an established presence in mass retail and MSME banking, a strong and growing secured lending base and a national distribution footprint. With over 12 million customers served, 822 outlets across 23 states and 2 Union Territories, and advances and deposits of over Rs 35,000 crore each as of March 31, 2026, the bank offers a strong platform for long-term participation in India’s credit, savings and investment growth. “Jana Small Finance Bank has built a credible banking franchise with a strong presence across customer segments central to India’s credit, savings and investment growth. We are also excited to welcome new investors, particularly the highly respected industrialist S P Lohia, founder of Indorama Corporation, and Shruti Lohia, through her investment vehicle 2i Capital PCC,” he said. The transaction will be completed after receipt of necessary approvals and fulfilment of customary closing conditions.