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UAE's Valura.ai makes India debut, onboards 1,000 wealth advisors

The onboarded network includes independent financial advisors (IFAs), registered investment advisors (RIAs), mutual fund distributors, and chartered accountants

Valura.ai
Valura.ai (Company logo from official X account)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Valura.ai, an AI-native global investment platform, on Monday announced the onboarding of over 1,000 wealth advisors across India ahead of its official launch, with a collective AUM pipeline exceeding ₹3,000 crore over the next 12-18 months.

The platform provides access to over one lakh global securities with client assets held in local custody within the IFSC at GIFT City under IFSCA regulation, rather than being routed through offshore brokers.

The onboarded network includes independent financial advisors (IFAs), registered investment advisors (RIAs), mutual fund distributors, and chartered accountants.

The pre-launch response signals strong demand for a credible global investing infrastructure at a time when India's outbound investment surged 67 per cent to USD 41.6 billion in FY25, and the rupee has depreciated over 8 per cent against the US dollar in the past 12 months, Valura.ai said in a release.

"Valura combines AI-driven research and portfolio construction with seamless execution, compliance automation, and local custody," Priyesh Ranjan, CEO at Valura.ai, said.

Valura.ai is an IFSCA-registered broker-dealer and has operated as a regulated investment platform in the UAE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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