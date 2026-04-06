UAE's Valura.ai makes India debut, onboards 1,000 wealth advisors

Valura.ai, an AI-native global investment platform, on Monday announced the onboarding of over 1,000 wealth advisors across India ahead of its official launch, with a collective AUM pipeline exceeding ₹3,000 crore over the next 12-18 months.

The platform provides access to over one lakh global securities with client assets held in local custody within the IFSC at GIFT City under IFSCA regulation, rather than being routed through offshore brokers.

The onboarded network includes independent financial advisors (IFAs), registered investment advisors (RIAs), mutual fund distributors, and chartered accountants.

The pre-launch response signals strong demand for a credible global investing infrastructure at a time when India's outbound investment surged 67 per cent to USD 41.6 billion in FY25, and the rupee has depreciated over 8 per cent against the US dollar in the past 12 months, Valura.ai said in a release.