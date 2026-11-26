Uber appoints former Zomato CEO Rakesh Ranjan as India, South Asia head
The appointment comes months after the position became vacant when Prabhjeet Singh left in June 2026 to head OpenAI's India operations as managing director
The appointment comes months after the position became vacant when Prabhjeet Singh left in June 2026 to head OpenAI's India operations as managing director
Uber said on Thursday it had appointed Rakesh Ranjan as its president for India and South Asia, effective January 4, 2027.
The appointment comes months after the position became vacant when Prabhjeet Singh left in June 2026 to head OpenAI's India operations as managing director.
Ranjan is currently the chief executive officer of Allen Online, the digital arm of coaching institute Allen Career Institute.
He previously spent eight years at Eternal, then known as Zomato, joining in 2017 and going on to become CEO of its food ordering and delivery business.
According to Uber, India is its third-largest market by trips, behind the US and Brazil, and its second-largest by number of earners globally.
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First Published: Nov 26 2026 | 8:50 AM IST