Uber expands driver earning options, strengthens safety features in India

Uber on Thursday unveiled a suite of driver-first innovations at the third edition of Uber Pragati, aimed at making earning on its platform easier, safer and more rewarding. The initiatives include more flexible ways to earn, new income opportunities and stronger safety features.

The company highlighted ambulance assistance during emergencies and encrypted in-app video recordings that have helped establish facts in disputed incidents.

“Our ambition is to continue being the platform of choice for flexible earning opportunities in India,” said Aditya Kapoor, director, supply operations, Uber India and South Asia. “That means giving drivers the freedom to work on their own terms, the confidence of industry-leading safety protections and more ways to earn. We want to continue setting the benchmark for what drivers should expect from a platform.”

Uber has introduced a series of enhancements based on driver feedback, offering greater flexibility and convenience. Its Flexible Drive Pass, an industry first, offers subscription options ranging from six hours to 180 days. The passes cater to both part-time and full-time drivers. With Quickstart, an industry first in ride-hailing, drivers can join Uber through WhatsApp, simplifying onboarding. Uber’s ‘Earn First, Pay Later’ feature allows eligible drivers to continue taking cash trips even when their balance runs out, within an additional credit limit. This reduces interruptions to their working day. Drivers can also communicate with riders through voice notes in Uber’s in-app chat. A simplified Driver App brings earnings, trip details and important updates together for easier access.

Uber has introduced safety features aimed at improving driver and rider safety, with a focus on real-world impact. Its Ambulance Assistance service, an industry first in ride-hailing, is accessible through Uber’s 24/7 Safety Line in partnership with Dial 4242. The service has been used 25 times in less than four months, helping riders and drivers access timely medical support following accidents. Record My Ride, another industry first, uses encrypted video recordings to capture what happens during a trip. The feature has already helped police establish the facts in a disputed incident involving a rider and driver. Uber is also introducing Safety Content Flag, a real-time chat protection feature that identifies potentially inappropriate language and prompts riders to reconsider messages before sending them. Drivers receiving inappropriate messages can cancel eligible trips without affecting their cancellation statistics. Also, the in-app Driver Safety Hub brings safety tools and support together in one place, allowing drivers to keep select protections, including audio recording and trip-sharing, enabled automatically.