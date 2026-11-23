Ride-hailing platform Uber is piloting its ‘Connected Journeys’ feature in Delhi, allowing commuters to combine metro travel with first- and last-mile options such as three-wheelers and two-wheelers through a single journey plan on its app. The company plans to expand the feature across India by early next year.

The feature brings different modes of transport together, enabling riders to view route options, estimated travel times and fares across various legs of their journey and book the relevant services within the Uber app.

Using customer and trip data, the platform will also suggest whether a bike, auto-rickshaw or cab would be a suitable option for the first or last mile, depending on the journey. However, riders will have the flexibility to manually switch between the available modes.