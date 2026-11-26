Ride-hailing platform Uber on Thursday appointed Rakesh Ranjan as president for India and South Asia, effective January 4, 2027.

The development comes nearly five months after Prabhjeet Singh resigned from Uber to join ChatGPT maker OpenAI as its India managing director.

Ranjan will join Uber after a nearly 15-month stint at education company Allen Career Institute, where he led its digital arm, Allen Online, as chief executive officer.

At Allen, Ranjan led the company's digital strategy and operations, with a focus on scaling technology- and artificial intelligence (AI)-led learning experiences. He had succeeded former Meta executive Abha Maheshwari in the role.

Before joining Allen Online, Ranjan spent around eight years at Zomato, joining the food-delivery company in 2017 and eventually becoming chief executive officer of its food-delivery business.

He also played a role in building Hyperpure, Zomato's business-to-business supply-chain arm, and previously held leadership positions across Zomato Gold and sales. Aditya Mangla succeeded him at Zomato. At Uber, Ranjan will report to Dom Taylor, the company's regional general manager for Asia-Pacific. Announcing the appointment, Taylor said Uber had conducted a search lasting more than three months and that Ranjan's experience in running large consumer businesses in India and his understanding of Indian consumers made him a strong fit for the role. “After a search spanning more than three months, we’re delighted to welcome Rakesh to Uber. We set a high bar for this role, and his experience running large consumer businesses in India, combined with his ambition for what comes next, stood out,” Taylor said in a letter to employees.

“India and South Asia matter enormously to Uber’s future. Rakesh joins a business with real scale and enduring strength and he brings valuable experience to lead the next chapter of growth and innovation for our business in the region,” he added. Ranjan said the opportunity at Uber was significant, particularly in improving the experience for riders through more dependable services and better value, while creating stronger earning opportunities for drivers. “Uber has built a business that matters to how people move and earn across India and South Asia. The opportunity ahead is significant, and it starts with the everyday experience: dependable rides, value across different journeys and better earning opportunities for drivers,” Ranjan said.