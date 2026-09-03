UBL targets mid-teens growth as premiumisation, beer reforms aid outlook

United Breweries Ltd (UBL), part of HEINEKEN, is targeting mid-teens growth and margins in the teens as it looks to capitalise on India’s underpenetrated beer market, accelerate premiumisation and improve productivity through technology, artificial intelligence and automation.

At its Capital Markets Day 2026, UBL said India’s beer market has significant structural headroom. Per capita beer consumption in the country is around 2.5 litres annually, compared with a global average of about 25 litres. More than 25 million young adults reach the legal drinking age every year, while rising incomes, urbanisation and changing consumer preferences are expected to support long-term category growth.

Taxation remains a key constraint on beer affordability, UBL said in its release on its Capital Markets Day. Beer faces a 1.3-times higher tax burden per unit of alcohol than IMFL despite having lower alcohol content. Excise duties account for around 65 per cent of the retail price of beer, leaving room for greater affordability through pricing and volume-based taxation reforms. Vivek Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, United Breweries Ltd, said, “We have strong conviction in the future of beer in India. As the market leader, we don't just want to participate in category growth. We want to help create it through greater awareness, affordability and availability. With iconic brands, a growing premium portfolio, sharper execution and a future-first approach to technology and productivity, UBL is well positioned to shape and lead the next phase of growth for the category and create sustainable value.”

Recent state-level reforms have demonstrated the potential for faster category growth. Karnataka’s alcohol-in-beverage duty structure was followed by approximately 55 per cent category growth in the first month after implementation. Improved retail availability in Jharkhand supported around 55 per cent growth in H1 FY2026, while reforms in Maharashtra contributed to approximately 35 per cent category growth during the same period. UBL said it outperformed the category in these markets, helped by its portfolio, product-market fit and improved affordability. Premiumisation is another major growth driver. Premium beer is growing around 2.8 times faster than the overall category, with nearly 70 per cent of premium consumers having traded up from mainstream beer.

UBL’s premium portfolio includes Heineken, Heineken Silver, Amstel Grande, Kingfisher Ultra and Ultra Max. The portfolio became margin-accretive in H1 FY2026, with gross profit margin expanding by more than 1,000 basis points year-on-year. In the latest quarter, Kingfisher Ultra and Ultra Max grew 11 per cent, while Heineken Silver rose 28 per cent. Regional brands in select markets grew 30 per cent, while the broader Kingfisher portfolio increased 6 per cent over a large base. The company is also focusing on commercial execution and supply-chain efficiency. Kingfisher coverage has reached 100 per cent across targeted stores, supported by more than 50,000 coolers, while draught beer deployment has increased 2.3 times.