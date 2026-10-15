UCO Bank net profit rises 27% to ₹786 crore in July-September quarter

Public sector UCO Bank on Thursday reported a 27 per cent rise in net profit to ₹786 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The Kolkata-based lender earned a net profit of ₹620 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Total income increased to ₹8,170 crore in the second quarter from ₹7,421 crore a year ago, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income improved to ₹7,286 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from ₹6,537 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating profit also increased to ₹1,872 crore against ₹1,613 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 1.96 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2026 compared to 2.56 per cent a year ago.