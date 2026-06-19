UCO Bank's Rajendra Kumar Saboo gets additional charge as MD & CEO

UCO Bank has assigned the additional charge of managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) to Rajendra Kumar Saboo, executive director of the bank, according to an exchange filing. The appointment follows a vacancy in the top post after the completion of former MD & CEO Ashwani Kumar's term on May 31.

Saboo has been entrusted with the additional charge with effect from June 19, 2026. According to the bank's regulatory filing, he will hold the position until August 31, or until a regular incumbent is appointed, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

“We hereby inform that the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, has conveyed the assignment of additional charge of the post of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of UCO Bank to Shri Rajendra Kumar Saboo, Executive Director, UCO Bank,” the bank said in the exchange filing.