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UCO Bank's Rajendra Kumar Saboo gets additional charge as MD & CEO

The bank's executive director will hold additional charge of managing director and chief executive officer until a regular appointment is made or further orders are issued

Rajendra Kumar Saboo,UCO Bank
UCO Bank has assigned the additional charge of managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) to Rajendra Kumar Saboo
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 9:05 PM IST
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UCO Bank has assigned the additional charge of managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) to Rajendra Kumar Saboo, executive director of the bank, according to an exchange filing. The appointment follows a vacancy in the top post after the completion of former MD & CEO Ashwani Kumar's term on May 31.
 
Saboo has been entrusted with the additional charge with effect from June 19, 2026. According to the bank's regulatory filing, he will hold the position until August 31, or until a regular incumbent is appointed, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
 
“We hereby inform that the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, has conveyed the assignment of additional charge of the post of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of UCO Bank to Shri Rajendra Kumar Saboo, Executive Director, UCO Bank,” the bank said in the exchange filing.
 
Saboo joined UCO Bank as executive director in November 2022. A career banker, he began his professional journey as a probationary officer with the erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce in 1994 and has held various field and administrative roles, including branch head, regional head and cluster head.
 
Before joining UCO Bank, he served as chief general manager at Punjab National Bank, where he headed strategic management, economic advisory, MIS and data analytics functions. During his banking career, he has also overseen treasury, international banking, digital banking and wealth management businesses.
 
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Topics :UCO Bankpublic sector bankBanking sector

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 9:05 PM IST

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