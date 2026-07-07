Udaan reaches restructuring deal as BlackRock plans fresh financing

Udaan's business has delivered steady improvements in both growth and profitability over the past several quarters. Over the 10 quarters from Q4 CY23 through Q1 CY26, Udaan's revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25 per cent, while contribution margin improved by nearly 500 basis points and EBITDA burn reduced by around 70 per cent.
Udaan continues to focus on higher-margin businesses, including its private-label portfolio. The business now contributes 15-25 per cent of staples sales across its operating cities and has strengthened the quality of earnings while enhancing operating leverage.
Udaan, backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, DST Global and Tencent, has accumulated about Rs 13,000 crore in losses since it was founded. Revenue in FY25 fell 20 per cent to Rs 4,561 crore, while net loss narrowed 37 per cent to Rs 1,055 crore.