Udaan reaches restructuring deal as BlackRock plans fresh financing

IPO-bound business-to-business ecommerce company Udaan has reached an agreement with its major shareholders, most of its bondholders and a new investor on the terms of a capital restructuring and recapitalisation, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal paves the way for fresh funding and a simpler balance sheet ahead of a potential public listing.

The agreement comes as global creditors of Udaan have initiated insolvency proceedings against Trustroot Internet Pvt. Ltd., the company's Singapore-based holding entity, after it defaulted on $170 million of compulsorily convertible notes that matured on June 30.

Creditors appointed Alvarez & Marsal as liquidator in proceedings before the Singapore High Court after failing to reach an agreement with the company on a debt restructuring. They filed a winding-up petition last week.

However, Udaan said the legal proceedings are limited to its offshore holding company and have no impact on its India operations.

Under the proposed transaction, existing shareholders and the new investor will inject fresh capital into the company. Convertible bondholders will swap a portion of their debt for equity and extend the maturity of the remaining balance, the people said.

Existing shareholders are expected to invest about $40 million in fresh equity. BlackRock is expected to provide another $40 million to $50 million through its private-credit platform, people familiar with the discussions said.