Ujjivan SFB CEO Sanjeev Nautiyal seeks early retirement on health grounds

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Nautiyal has sought early retirement, citing health issues, the lender informed the exchanges.

Nautiyal, who took charge as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) on July 1, 2024, emailed the bank on August 31 seeking early retirement with a three-month notice period.

The board approved his request at a meeting on Tuesday, and he ceased to be the bank’s MD & CEO and key managerial personnel with effect from September 1. He will remain on leave during the notice period and formally retire from the bank on November 30, according to the bank’s exchange filing.

The board, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed existing executive director and whole-time director Carol Furtado as acting MD & CEO with immediate effect, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Furtado has more than three decades of experience spanning business, strategy, operations, people and institutional functions. She has been part of Ujjivan’s leadership team through its growth and transformation and, in her current role as executive director, has contributed to business growth and organisational development. The bank said its board would begin the process of identifying a successor to Nautiyal and submit its recommendation to the RBI. It also said its leadership development and succession planning framework would help manage the transition.