UltraTech Cement eyes its biggest rupee bond raise at ₹5,000 crore

India's UltraTech Cement is in talks with merchant bankers and arrangers to raise ​what would be its biggest rupee bond ​funding, two bankers aware of the matter said on ‌Monday, as it seeks to tap debt markets ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.

The country's largest cement producer by capacity plans to raise an aggregate ₹5,000 crore ($517.80 million) through bonds maturing in two-and-a-half years, three-and-a-half years and five years, the sources said requesting anonymity as the talks are still private.

It is targeting ₹1,500 crore each in the shorter two tranches at ‌annual coupons of 7.22 per cent and 7.23 per cent, respectively, and ₹2,000 crore in the five-year tranche at 7.25 per cent.