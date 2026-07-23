UltraTech Cement plans to raise up to ₹5,000 crore from market via NCDs

UltraTech Cement on Thursday said it is planning to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The Finance Committee of the board approved a proposal to raise funds by issuance of up to 5,00,000 non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures of ₹1,00,000 each, it said in a BSE filing.

Further details regarding the tenure, coupon rate and timeline of the tranches are awaited.

Earlier this week, UltraTech Cement reported a jump of 17.23 per cent in June quarter consolidated net profit at ₹2,603.72 crore and 15.85 per cent rise in revenue from operations at ₹24,648.20 crore.