UltraTech now world's largest outside China, plans ₹16K crore capex

UltraTech Cement has become the world’s largest cement company outside China, as it has surpassed 200 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of installed cement manufacturing capacity in India.

Moreover, the cement flagship of the Aditya Birla Group will spend Rs 16,000 crore to achieve its target capacity of 240 mtpa by the fiscal year 2028 (FY28).

“I see the 200 million tonnes milestone as only a marker, and not a destination. With a target of 240 million tonnes by FY28 at an investment of Rs 16,000 crore already in motion, the path ahead is firmly underway,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group.

India's largest cement producer commissioned three new cement grinding units on Friday, with a cumulative capacity of 8.7 mtpa. The facilities, located in Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Patratu (Jharkhand), and Vizag (Andhra Pradesh), have been strategically positioned to strengthen regional supply, serving North India’s booming construction corridor, the industrial heartland of Jharkhand, and the rapidly urbanising coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh, the company noted. UltraTech’s consolidated global capacity stands at 205.5 mtpa, which includes 5.4 mtpa from its operations in the UAE, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka. Further, Birla said that the 200 mtpa milestone also describes India’s place in the world—an India that has grown comfortable with scale, in its ambitions, its execution, and its sense of self.

“India stands at a defining juncture, where choices made over the next decade will shape infrastructure for generations. That calls for continuity of purpose and clarity of execution. And UltraTech is well positioned to translate this moment into enduring value for all stakeholders,” Birla added. UltraTech took 36 years to reach the capacity of over 100 mtpa, which it achieved in 2019. The next 100 mtpa has taken less than seven years. Ambuja Cements is UltraTech’s nearest competitor in terms of capacity, with a consolidated capacity of 109 mtpa as of FY26. “Scale is the only thing”: Birla

Birla went on to say that scale is not everything, but the only thing. “UltraTech’s contribution to India must be understood not only through tonnage, but through where those tonnes finally go. One in every three homes built in India is built with UltraTech. Two of every five kilometres of NHAI’s concrete roads. Four of every five kilometres of metro rail. Two of every five bags of cement that go into India’s airports,” Birla said. UltraTech’s network spans 1.5 lakh channel partners, with a presence across more than 90 per cent of India’s talukas. Sixty-five per cent of UltraTech’s trade sales come from rural India. The company spends over Rs 16,000 crore every year on logistics. Its procurement basket exceeds Rs 27,000 crore annually.