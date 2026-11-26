Electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette Automotive on Thursday broke ground on a Rs 779 crore manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with an initial annual production capacity of 250,000 vehicles, scalable to 500,000 units.

According to Vahan data, Ultraviolette has been averaging around 400-450 monthly vehicle registrations in India in 2026.

The company had told Business Standard in September that it expected annual volumes to exceed 200,000 units in 2028, driven by its foray into the electric scooter segment and expansion of its motorcycle portfolio.

The facility, named BIGGA (Big Global Ambition), will manufacture the company’s upcoming Tesseract electric scooter and Shockwave motorcycle, alongside future products. It will operate alongside its existing manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.