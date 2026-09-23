Ultraviolette raises $85 mn to expand EV production, enter US market

Electric vehicle maker Ultraviolette has raised $85 million in a new funding round. The round was led by deep-tech fund Yali Capital and TDK Ventures, with investment from Lip-Bu Tan, chairman of Walden International and adviser to Ultraviolette, alongside Ultraviolette’s current and long-term investors.

The funding marks an important milestone in Ultraviolette’s journey as it scales its manufacturing capabilities, advances the development of its next-generation electric vehicle platforms and accelerates its international expansion. The company is targeting entry into the United States in 2027, alongside a broader expansion across key markets in Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Ultraviolette will deploy the capital towards scaling production for its current products, F77 and X-47, and upcoming products, Tesseract and Shockwave, to serve rapidly growing domestic and international demand.

The investment will also support the development of Ultraviolette’s next-generation global EV platforms. These platforms will build upon the company’s vertically integrated capabilities across battery technology, power electronics, vehicle architecture and intelligent software. “What I really like about Ultraviolette is the combination of deep engineering expertise, strong IP, and the willingness to take on genuinely difficult problems,” said Lip-Bu Tan, chairman of Walden International. “They have built the technology from first principles and are focused on creating something that is truly differentiated for the long term.” Ganapathy Subramaniam, founding managing partner, Yali Capital, said India’s shift towards cleaner mobility will increasingly be driven by electric two-wheelers, given the scale of the segment.

“What attracted us to Ultraviolette is the depth of engineering the team has built in-house, from the battery and powertrain to software and radar, and their focus on applying this technology to real rider needs, especially safety,” said Ganapathy. “Ultraviolette has taken the F77 from concept to the roads in India and Europe, and brought radar-based safety features into a production two-wheeler with the X-47. With the Tesseract, launching early next year, they will bring this engineering and safety focus to scooters and a much wider set of riders. This combination of deep technology, product focus and ambition gives us strong conviction in Ultraviolette, and we are proud to back them.”

Ravi Jain, investment director, TDK Ventures, said the adoption of electric two-wheelers can be accelerated by superior products powered by differentiated technology. “We continue to believe that Ultraviolette is best positioned to catalyse this transition and build winning products for global markets,” he said. Ultraviolette founders Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan said the conviction demonstrated by Yali Capital, TDK Ventures, Lip-Bu Tan and the company’s long-term investors reinforces their vision of building a design- and technology-focused global brand out of India. They said the investment will enable the company to scale manufacturing, accelerate the development of its future product platforms and deepen its presence across international markets.

“Our single-minded focus is about being a global leader in future mobility; electric vehicles that bring together uncompromising performance, future-centric design and advanced technology,” the founders said. Ultraviolette has built technical capabilities spanning battery architectures from 48V to 400V, enabling the company to develop electric mobility solutions across multiple vehicle segments and performance requirements. Ultraviolette is one of the only electric vehicle manufacturers globally with in-house technology capabilities spanning this range of battery architectures. This breadth of expertise gives the company the ability to engineer platforms around the specific performance, range, thermal-management and packaging requirements of different vehicle categories. The firm was conceived in 2016 by founders Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan. Ultraviolette is backed by a spectrum of global investors, including Lingotto, TDK Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Zoho Corporation, TVS Motor and Speciale Invest.

The company said it is the first Indian electric manufacturer to secure European certification for its motorcycles. Ultraviolette has expanded its global footprint, exporting to 20 countries across Europe, including Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland and Hungary. • Round was led by Deep Tech Fund Yali Capital and TDK Ventures • Lip-Bu Tan, Chairman, Walden International invests in Ultraviolette; comes on board as Advisor to Ultraviolette • The fresh infusion of funds follows Ultraviolette’s announcement of its new manufacturing facility scaling production up to 500,000 units annually • Ultraviolette currently offers the F77 and X-47 Crossover electric motorcycles with state-of-the art design, technology and performance; soon to be launched products include the Tesseract scooter and Shockwave enduro motorcycle