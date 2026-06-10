Unicorn to add 50 Apple stores, aims for ₹6,000 cr revenue in 3 years

Unicorn Infosolutions, iPhone maker Apple's biggest premium retail partner in India, plans to open 50 new stores and increase revenue in the range of ₹5,500 crore to ₹6,000 crore in the next three years, a top official of the company said.

Unicorn Infosolutions, Director, Baljinder Paul Singh, said the company is bullish on the growth of Apple and demand for its product in India, which remains unabated by rising memory chip prices.

"The growth of the base of our customers is strong, and the aspiration to buy Apple is strong. Since we are opening a lot of stores in tier 3-4 cities where people haven't got a chance to see a demo of an Apple product, there is a huge potential for all the residents in tier 3 and 4 cities," he said on the occasion of the opening of Unicorn's 100th store here.

Unicorn opened its very first single-brand store in Ahmedabad in 2006 and thereafter it has been expanding its outlets across North and West India. " "Being the largest sales and service partner of Apple in the country, we are the first ones to get into 100 stores," Singh said. Currently, the company has a presence in 49 cities spread across 9 states. The company reported a revenue of ₹3,700 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal. "Unicorn Infosolutions continues to strengthen its position as India's largest Apple Premium Partner. As part of its next phase of growth, Unicorn aims to expand its footprint to 150 stores over the next three years, backed by continued investment in its retail and service network. We are definitely looking at close to ₹5,500-6000 crores in revenue in the next three years," Singh said.

He added that the company's business has been growing in the range of 15-20 per cent year-on-year, but it is expected to grow at a higher rate. "The simple reason is obviously we are expanding to multiple cities, and we still feel that with the new segments of product like MacBook Neo coming in, has established a better market for Mac for all of us," Singh said, adding that students are now looking at MacBook Neo as an entry-level Apple product and the company sees a 'huge opportunity' there. Unicorn Infosolutions has 47 stores in North India and 53 stores in the West. Out of the total stores, 31 are in malls and the remaining 69 stores are in high streets.