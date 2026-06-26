Unilever explores bid for Thorne amid beauty and wellness expansion

Unilever is exploring a bid for US supplements maker Thorne, the Financial Times reported on Friday, as the consumer goods giant accelerates its shift towards beauty and wellbeing brands under Chief Executive Officer Fernando Fernandez.

Since taking over in March 2025, Fernandez has sought to reshape Unilever's portfolio.

In March, the Dove soap and Axe deodorant maker said it would combine its food business with US spice maker McCormick. Soon after, Unilever said it would buy US-based nutritional supplements brand Grüns for an undisclosed amount, expanding its wellbeing portfolio.

The Financial Times said Unilever was among several bidders for South Carolina-based Thorne, which is valued at up to $4 billion and sells dietary supplements, including magnesium and omega-3 products, primarily in the United States.