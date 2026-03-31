Unilever imposes global hiring freeze citing West Asia conflict impact

Unilever has imposed a global hiring freeze across all levels for at least three months, citing mounting business challenges from the escalating conflict in West Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The freeze, effective immediately, was communicated to staff late last week as the company braces for economic fallout from the ongoing Iran war, which has disrupted global trade flows and triggered a sharp rise in energy costs.

“Macroeconomic and geopolitical realities, especially in West Asia conflict... bring some significant challenges for the coming few months,” wrote Fabian Garcia in the memo.

The London-based maker of brands such as Dove said in a statement that it had introduced a temporary pause on recruitment due to an “uncertain external environment,” adding that it would adjust plans as needed.

War-driven cost pressures mount The widening conflict has forced companies worldwide — from airlines to retailers — to reassess operations as disruptions to oil and gas supplies push up input costs. For Unilever, which relies on energy-intensive raw materials such as chemicals, packaging and food ingredients, the impact is particularly acute. Although the company manufactures most products locally, its global supply chains remain exposed to rising energy prices and logistical bottlenecks. Existing cost-cutting measures deepen The hiring freeze adds to a broader cost-reduction programme launched in 2024, aimed at saving around 800 million euros over three years. That plan was expected to affect roughly 7,500 jobs, primarily in office roles.