Unilever to invest in India to protect leadership position: CEO Fernandez

Unilever will invest in India to protect its leadership position as it enjoys a privileged position in the country, its chief executive officer, Fernando Fernandez, told investors during the company's post-earnings call.

“We will invest in India to protect the leadership position we have. We really believe that the next decade is a decade of India. We enjoy a privileged position there. And we believe that it will be a key contributor to the growth story of Unilever,” he said.

The London-headquartered company, which has India as its second-largest market, has accelerated strongly, Fernandez said.

“We have achieved record market share in both laundry and hair, that are our two biggest categories there. In the case of laundry, we are growing more than 5 per cent above the average of the market,” he said.

The management at Hindustan Unilever guided that its EBITDA margins will remain at their current levels. Srinivas Phatak, chief financial officer at Unilever, told investors that it is the right approach.