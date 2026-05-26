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Union Bank approves ₹8,000 crore capital raise through debt, equity mix

In a BSE filing, Union Bank said the board has approved raising of debt capital through Basel III-compliant additional Tier 1 bonds and/or Tier 2 not exceeding ₹5,000 crore

Union Bank of India
Union Bank of India (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 4:46 PM IST
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Union Bank of India on Tuesday approved raising of up to ₹8,000 crore, which would include the issuance of equities worth ₹3,000 crore.

In a BSE filing, Union Bank said the board has approved raising of debt capital through Basel III-compliant additional Tier 1 bonds and/or Tier 2 not exceeding ₹5,000 crore.

Besides, the board has approved raising ₹3,000 crore equity capital in tranches within the overall limit of ₹8,000 crore, through Public Issue (i.e. Further Public Offer) and/or rights issue and/or private placements, including Qualified Institutions Placements and/or Preferential Allotment. 

"The board of directors, in its meeting held on May 26, 2026, considered and approved the plan of the bank to raise capital by an amount not exceeding ₹8,000 crore," the filing said.

Shares of Union Bank of India were trading at ₹167.25, down 1.01 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Union BankUnion Bank of IndiaBanking News

First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:46 PM IST

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