Home-services platform Urban Company Limited has entered the air conditioner category with the launch of Native Ultra and Ultra Air, adding to its Native portfolio of smart home products. Built for Indian summers, Native AC comes with a five-year unconditional warranty that covers gas refills, meaning zero repair costs for five years, along with a 10-year compressor warranty.

Over the years, Urban Company has handled more than 18 million AC service and repair jobs. That work has given it a first-hand view of how, when and why air conditioners fail in Indian homes. The key problem is that air conditioner manufacturers have focused on cost reduction to manage rising input costs.

However, one in three air conditioners requires a gas refill within five years, indicating a gas leakage issue. Cooling performance also suffers during peak summer. Efficiency tests are conducted at outdoor temperatures of 35°C, while temperatures in most Indian cities exceed 42°C during peak summer. As ambient temperatures rise, cooling capacity drops sharply. Varun Khaitan, co-founder and chief operating officer of Urban Company, said, “We have serviced and repaired more ACs in Indian homes than anyone, and we see the same failures every summer: gas leaks, units that struggle in extreme heat and owners left without support once the first year is over. Native AC is designed to solve these problems at the source, and the five-year unconditional warranty, including gas refills, is how we stand behind it. Like our water purifiers, this launch reflects our philosophy of building products that are durable, thoughtfully designed, easy to use and smart.”