US announces $10 billion support for Essar Group's Minnesota steel project

The United States (US) announced financial support of up to $10 billion for Mesabi Metallics, a company owned by Essar Group, for a major minerals and manufacturing project in Minnesota, news agency PTI reported.

The US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) made the announcement during the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum held in Tokyo last week.

EXIM said its financing support is helping unlock nearly $30 billion in strategic deals aimed at strengthening America’s supply chains in coordination with Indo-Pacific partners.

Mesabi project and its significance

Mesabi Metallics is developing an integrated iron ore mining and processing facility. The project is expected to produce around seven million tonnes of high-grade direct-reduction iron ore pellets each year.

According to EXIM, these materials are critical for modern steelmaking and will generate hundreds of jobs in the US. ALSO READ: JSW Steel to develop coking coal mine in Mozambique for long-term supply The high-grade pellets are key to next-generation steel production and will support sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and advanced industries. Boost to India-US ties EXIM said the project will also strengthen economic ties between India and the United States. It stated that cooperation in energy and critical minerals can support innovation, economic growth, and more resilient supply chains. The bank added that such initiatives align with its broader push to promote America’s Energy Dominance agenda, while deepening partnerships with Indo-Pacific allies.

Support for nuclear fuel supply EXIM also issued Letters of Interest for up to $4.2 billion in potential financing to support nuclear fuel sales by General Matter to power operators in Japan and South Korea. The funding would help buyers procure American-enriched uranium for use in both existing and advanced nuclear reactors. This move aims to reduce dependence on rival suppliers and improve secure nuclear fuel supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region. Critical minerals push in Australia In Australia, RZ Resources is developing the Copi Project, a large-scale initiative expected to produce titanium feedstocks, zircon and other key minerals used in advanced manufacturing and defence.

EXIM is offering up to $550 million in financing for the project. It is being developed in partnership with Japanese firms JX Advanced Metals and Marubeni Corporation, signalling stronger coordination among allied economies to secure critical mineral supplies. LNG project and energy expansion The $14 billion Delfin LNG Project, led by Delfin Midstream Inc., aims to establish the first offshore liquefied natural gas export facility in the United States. ALSO READ: Strikes on Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG plant to reshape the future of gas The project includes partners from Japan and South Korea, such as Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Samsung Heavy Industries, Hanwha Asset Management and the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation.