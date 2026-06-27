US judge seeks reasons for dropping criminal charges against Gautam Adani

A US judge ordered the Justice Department on Friday to justify its ​decision to drop criminal charges against Indian billionaire ​Gautam Adani, declining to rule immediately on Adani's lawyers' request ‌earlier in the week to formally dismiss the case.

Adani was charged in 2024 with agreeing to bribe Indian government officials so a subsidiary of his Adani Group could win approval to develop a solar plant, and then misleading US investors by providing reassuring information about his company's anti-corruption practices.

Adani Group has consistently denied wrongdoing.

The Justice Department said last month it would no longer pursue the prosecution. Adani's lawyers asked ‌Brooklyn-based US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis on Wednesday to formally dismiss the case.