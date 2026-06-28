US probe found no Chinese cells in solar panels: Waaree Energies

Waaree, in an exchange filing, further said that the decision is not final and that it is evaluating legal options while reaffirming its commitment to compliance. "Under applicable US law, Waaree has the right to seek a de novo administrative review and, thereafter, judicial review before the US Court of International Trade. The company is currently evaluating all available legal remedies with its US trade counsel," said Jignesh Rathod, whole-time director and chief executive officer, Waaree Energies.