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US probe found no Chinese cells in solar panels: Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies said a US Customs investigation found no evidence that it exported solar modules made with Chinese-origin cells and that its US operations remain unaffected

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Nandini Keshari
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
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Waaree Energies on Sunday clarified that the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) found no evidence that the company exported solar modules manufactured using Chinese-origin solar cells to the US, and that its investigation was limited to certain historical imports.
 
The company has been under scrutiny from the CBP since September 2025, when it initiated an investigation into Waaree and its US subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas Inc., over suspected evasion of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells from China and other Southeast Asian nations.
 
"Following a detailed investigation, including an on-site verification of Waaree's manufacturing facility in India, CBP expressly confirmed that Waaree did not export to the United States solar modules manufactured using Chinese-origin solar cells; Waaree fully cooperated throughout the investigation; CBP drew no adverse inference against the company; and CBP declined the petitioner's request to make an evasion finding covering all of Waaree's imports," the company said.
 
Waaree, in an exchange filing, further said that the decision is not final and that it is evaluating legal options while reaffirming its commitment to compliance. "Under applicable US law, Waaree has the right to seek a de novo administrative review and, thereafter, judicial review before the US Court of International Trade. The company is currently evaluating all available legal remedies with its US trade counsel," said Jignesh Rathod, whole-time director and chief executive officer, Waaree Energies.
 
The company also clarified that there is no impact on its ongoing US business operations, including manufacturing, customer deliveries and commercial operations.
 
   

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Topics :Waaree Energiessolar cellsanti-dumping duties

First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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