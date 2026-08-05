The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a warning letter to home-grown FMCG major Dabur India citing significant violations of current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) at its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Silvassa.

The warning letter follows an inspection conducted by the US health regulator at the company's facility in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, from January to December 16, 2026.

USDFA, in its letter dated July 24, 2027, to Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra, has pointed out data integrity lapses, inadequate quality oversight and deficient manufacturing controls.

According to the USFDA, the facility's methods, controls and manufacturing practices did not conform to CGMP requirements, resulting in the products being considered "adulterated" under the US Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

Among the most serious findings, the USFDA said its investigator discovered that an equipment usage logbook provided by the company for a manufacturing line was falsified, with the version handed over deliberately omitting several US-marketed over-the-counter products that were listed in the original logbook found later in the document room. The regulator also cited shortcomings in laboratory controls, stating that analytical records were incomplete and supporting test procedures, workbooks and data sheets for several batches of US-marketed drug products were unavailable. It further noted that microbiological testing records were deficient and equipment usage was not properly documented. In addition, the USFDA found that the company's cleaning validation programme for shared manufacturing equipment was inadequate and relied largely on visual inspection without scientifically established carryover limits or quantitative residue testing.

The regulator also observed that Dabur had not carried out process validation for a majority of the OTC drug products manufactured at the facility, raising concerns over the ability of the manufacturing processes to consistently produce products meeting quality standards. While Dabur responded to the USFDA's observations, acknowledging lapses and committing to corrective measures including retraining staff, revising documentation practices and enhancing its cleaning validation programme, the regulator termed the response "inadequate" on all counts, saying it failed to address the systemic nature of the quality and data integrity failures. The USFDA said it held a teleconference with the company on May 13, 2026, recommending removal of certain batches from the US market. Dabur subsequently issued a voluntary recall of some products on June 2, 2026, though the regulator noted the company had not recalled all affected drug products.