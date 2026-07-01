USISPF presents 2026 Leadership Award to Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Mittal

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Tuesday presented its 2026 Leadership Award to Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

Mittal was recognised for transforming India's telecommunications landscape and for his contributions as a global business leader to advancing economic ties between India and North America.

V Prem Watsa, chairman and chief executive officer of Fairfax Financial Holdings, and Christopher T Calio, chairman and chief executive officer of RTX Corporation, were also honoured with the Leadership Award for their leadership and contributions to strengthening the India-US strategic and economic partnership.

"Indians are nearly 5 million people, the largest anywhere in the world. It has been a beautiful bridge between India and the US, helping this strategic relationship develop between the two nations, be that trade, defence, or indeed higher technologies. I'm also hoping that it is not in days, but in a few weeks, that India and the US will have a great deal that we in the industry have been looking forward to," Mittal said.