VA TECH WABAG wins ₹1,000 crore ADB-funded Chennai water grid project
The order is to develop a looped transmission network under the Chennai Climate Resilient Water Security and Sewerage Project (CCRWSSP) for Greater Chennai City
The order is to develop a looped transmission network under the Chennai Climate Resilient Water Security and Sewerage Project (CCRWSSP) for Greater Chennai City
Water technology company VA TECH WABAG on Saturday said it secured an Asian Development Bank (ADB)- funded order worth Rs 1,000 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).
The order is to develop a looped transmission network under the Chennai Climate Resilient Water Security and Sewerage Project (CCRWSSP) for Greater Chennai City.
The ADB-funded project will establish a city-wide water grid platform for Chennai, enabling flexible water routing, improved pressure management, and greater operational reliability under both normal and emergency conditions, WABAG said in a statement.
"This Rs 1,000 crore project marks an important step towards building a resilient and future-ready water infrastructure for Chennai. The development of a citywide water grid will significantly enhance the city's supply reliability, operational flexibility, and climate resilience," WABAG Chief Executive Officer - India Cluster, Shailesh Kumar said.
The project will be completed within 54 months, followed by 10 years of operation and maintenance.
Once operational, the system will establish a climate-resilient water grid for Chennai, significantly improving the city's ability to manage water resources efficiently, respond to disruptions, and ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply for its growing population.
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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 6:09 PM IST