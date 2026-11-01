Valuation changes no grounds to reopen TVS family settlement: InGovern

Subsequent changes in business valuations should not, by themselves, be grounds for reopening a documented family settlement, corporate governance advisory firm InGovern Research Services has said in a report examining the ongoing succession dispute within the Venu Srinivasan family of the TVS Group.

In its November 2026 report, When Family Succession Disputes Become a Listed-Company Governance Risk — Lessons from the TVS Succession Matter, InGovern said differences over family arrangements should be resolved through documented agreements and applicable legal processes, without disrupting the management or operations of listed companies.

“Subsequent business performance and valuation changes should not, by themselves, be a basis to vary a documented family arrangement,” the report said, adding that any variation or reinterpretation must be tested against the agreement’s terms and applicable law.

The observations come amid differences between Venu Srinivasan and his wife Mallika Srinivasan and daughter Lakshmi Venu over the division of family assets and businesses. Venu Srinivasan has maintained that the assets concerned are his personal assets and that their allocation between his children, Lakshmi and Sudarshan Venu, was fair and equitable with reference to December 10, 2020, when the broader TVS Group settlement was reached. Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu, however, have publicly maintained that no economic settlement has been reached within the family and that there was no transparent valuation or mutual consent for such a settlement. InGovern noted that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was executed by all four family members on March 21, 2024, and disclosed by TVS Holdings to the stock exchanges the following day. However, the disclosure did not provide the agreement’s detailed terms or establish whether a complete economic settlement had been concluded.

The advisory firm clarified that it was not adjudicating the competing claims of family members. It also acknowledged that it had not examined the MoU, trust deeds or confidential valuation documents. Calls for disclosure review InGovern said the dispute, which surfaced publicly in October 2026, warranted an assessment of whether fresh disclosures were required from TVS Holdings and TVS Motor. The firm said it had not identified any subsequent stock exchange filing by either company specifically disclosing the October dispute. It recommended that the listed entities assess whether recent developments required an updated materiality assessment and exchange disclosure, particularly if they affected promoter control, ownership or succession arrangements.

The report also highlighted that Sudarshan Venu’s management succession had proceeded through established corporate processes. His appointment as managing director of TVS Holdings received shareholder approval, while his appointment as chairman and managing director of TVS Motor was approved by its board and disclosed. In April 2025, Sudarshan was also disclosed as a significant beneficial owner of TVS Holdings through trust structures. InGovern said these developments supported management continuity but did not conclusively establish that the family’s underlying economic entitlements had been settled. The report noted that TVS Motor’s revenue rose 30 per cent to ₹47,270 crore in FY26, while operating profit before tax increased 40 per cent to ₹4,975 crore.