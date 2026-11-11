ValueQuest commits ₹775 cr to 3 Indian manufacturing, defence companies

ValueQuest, the Mumbai-based investment firm with about $3.31 billion in assets under management across public and private markets, has committed to invest in Sagar Defence Engineering and Rational Engineers. Including its recently announced investment in TASE Global, the firm’s commitments to the three companies total ₹775 crore.

The investments span precision engineering, indigenous defence technologies and critical power infrastructure, reflecting ValueQuest’s conviction in India’s growing role in global industrial supply chains and its focus on building sovereign capabilities in strategically important industries. The investments follow 12 to 18 months of pipeline development, backed by years of thematic research and engagement with entrepreneurs.

Aniket Dharamshi, cofounder and managing partner, ValueQuest, said these investments come from a pipeline built through years of research and long-term relationships with entrepreneurs. “Our focus is not on the pace of capital deployment, but on identifying the right businesses where we can build conviction and contribute meaningfully to their next phase of growth,” said Dharamshi. “We aim to partner with entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses, strengthening organisational capabilities and institutionalising governance,” he said. The three investments represent distinct opportunities. Sagar Defence Engineering is an indigenous defence technology company specialising in unmanned and autonomous systems for maritime and other defence applications. It is positioned to benefit from the growing adoption of autonomous technologies and India's focus on domestically developed defence capabilities.

Rational Engineers is a manufacturer of specialised copper winding conductors and insulation solutions for power and distribution transformers. Its products serve critical applications across electricity transmission, distribution and electrification infrastructure. TASE Global is an integrated precision engineering and manufacturing platform operating in India and the US. It serves global OEMs and Tier-I suppliers across medical technology, aerospace, defence and industrial applications. Its capabilities include complex machining, specialised manufacturing processes and precision assemblies. Ravi Dharamshi, founder and chief investment officer of ValueQuest, said India is entering a defining phase in its industrial evolution. He said global supply chains are being realigned, technological sovereignty is becoming a strategic priority and a sustained industrial investment cycle is creating opportunities for Indian businesses to move up the manufacturing value chain.