Vedanta demerger: What it signals for India's metals and mining sector

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led group Vedanta Ltd is splitting into five sector-focused entities, marking a significant restructuring in India’s metals and mining sector. Vedanta has positioned the demerger as a move to unlock value and sharpen operational focus.

The timing is notable. The government has been pushing for critical mineral security, supply chain resilience, and energy transition, for which it launched the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) in January 2025.

Policy shift: from extraction to resource strategy India’s mining policy is gradually moving beyond extraction towards a broader focus on resource security and supply chain control. This shift is linked to rising demand from infrastructure, manufacturing, and clean energy sectors. Speaking to Business Standard, Dr Aruna Sharma, former secretary, steel, Government of India, said while Vedanta's demerger is a business decision, sector-specific expertise is becoming increasingly important. “Sectors have their own unique issues that need a professional and focused approach. A holding company can be multisectoral, but each sector/ business is to emerge as a professionally handled corporate structure. We already have a few that operate this way, with each of the sector companies being separately listed,” she said.

The government’s push through the NCMM reflects a long-term strategy to reduce dependence on imports and build domestic capability across the value chain. The mission includes exploration, mining, processing, recycling, and overseas asset acquisition. ALSO READ: Vedanta Q4FY26 results: Profit surges 89% to ₹9,352 cr, revenue up 29% According to Sharma, this creates space for specialised players. “Investments in critical minerals will largely be undertaken by professional miners, as the gestation period for commercial mining is long,” she said. Regulation, auctions, and structural constraints India’s mining sector has undergone major regulatory change since the auction regime was introduced under amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. While auctions were aimed at transparency, Sharma flagged structural issues. “India is perhaps the only country that has moved fully to an auction-based system in the name of transparency. This has led to very high bids, largely from players securing their own raw material sources,” she said.

She added that the current system has also affected the availability of minerals in the open market. “There is now very limited data on merchant sale of minerals, which makes price benchmarks less reliable,” Sharma noted. Sharma argued for a more balanced approach. “There is a need to allow survey and first right of refusal, and to allocate resources for merchant mining. This will enable more efficient extraction and ensure smaller players are not deprived of raw materials at competitive prices,” she said. Capital and investment implications One key argument in favour of the demerger is improved access to capital. Vedanta itself has stated that the restructuring could help attract global and strategic investors.

Sharma noted that capital-intensive sectors like mining require specialised capabilities. “Mining takes significant investment from exploration to commercial operations. Professional, sector-focused structures can help support this,” she said. She also emphasised that investor confidence depends on policy stability. “What is needed is consistency and credibility in policy. Frequent changes discourage investors,” she added. ESG lens: sharper disclosure, better comparability From an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) perspective, the demerger could lead to improved transparency. According to Sheetal Sharad, chief rating officer, ICRA ESG Ratings, sector-focused entities allow more meaningful ESG evaluation. “Organising entities around distinct business activities can support improved accountability, transparency, and governance outcomes,” she told Business Standard.

She added that such structures enable clearer articulation of sector-specific ESG risks and performance indicators, rather than aggregated disclosures that may obscure differences across businesses. “This helps investors and lenders better assess environmental and social risks in each sector,” she said. At the same time, she cautioned that structural change alone does not guarantee better outcomes. “The extent to which this translates into improved ESG performance depends on management intent and execution at the entity level.” What this signals for mining sector Vedanta’s restructuring may be an early indicator of how India’s resource economy is evolving. While the company maintains that the move is aimed at value unlocking and operational focus, the broader context suggests a convergence between corporate strategy and policy direction.