Vedanta eyes three critical minerals, explores rare earth magnets

Metals and mining giant Vedanta Limited is aiming to add up to three critical minerals to its portfolio over the next five years, and is evaluating participation in rare earth magnet manufacturing, as the mining conglomerate deepens its play in India's strategic minerals value chain.

The company and its subsidiaries, including Hindustan Zinc Limited, have secured access to five to seven critical mineral blocks auctioned by the government, and have already commenced exploration, Executive Director Arun Misra told Business Standard in an interaction following the company's March-quarter earnings.