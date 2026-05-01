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Vedanta eyes three critical minerals, weighs rare earth magnet foray

Vedanta plans to add three critical minerals in five years and is evaluating rare earth magnet manufacturing as it deepens its play in India's strategic minerals ecosystem

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Vedanta, a net exporter, has also altered some of its logistics routes to mitigate regional disruptions | (Photo: Reuters)
Saket Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 8:07 PM IST
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Metals and mining giant Vedanta Limited is aiming to add up to three critical minerals to its portfolio over the next five years, and is evaluating participation in rare earth magnet manufacturing, as the mining conglomerate deepens its play in India's strategic minerals value chain.
 
The company and its subsidiaries, including Hindustan Zinc Limited, have secured access to five to seven critical mineral blocks auctioned by the government, and have already commenced exploration, Executive Director Arun Misra told Business Standard in an interaction following the company's March-quarter earnings.
 
“Over the next five years, adding three new metals to our portfolio is a very achievable target,” Misra said. Potential additions could include potash, vanadium and tungsten, depending on geological prospects and commercial viability. The firm will pursue whichever resources are economically viable to mine, he added.
 
Misra said the licensing process has become significantly faster under the government's National Critical Mineral Mission. Licence agreements are now getting signed within six months to a year. Additionally, Hindustan Zinc has been awarded a rare earth block in Uttar Pradesh, with the licence agreement expected to be completed by the end of this month, he said.
 
Vedanta is also evaluating participation in the government's initiative to build rare-earth permanent magnet manufacturing capacity.
 
The government has sought participation from private entities in rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing. The company is evaluating participation in neodymium magnet production and hopes for a conclusion soon, Misra said.
 
The Union Cabinet in November last year approved the Rare Earth Permanent Magnet (REPM) Scheme to promote manufacturing of sintered REPMs, with a financial outlay of ₹7,280 crore. The first-of-its-kind initiative aims to create 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) of integrated rare earth permanent magnet (REPM) manufacturing capacity in India, strengthening the country’s self-reliance in a strategically vital sector. REPMs, which are among the strongest types of permanent magnets, are essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, electronics, aerospace and defence applications.
 
Vedanta’s intent of strategic expansion comes alongside an aggressive financial target in 2026–27 (FY27) after record performance in FY26. The company expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to rise to around ₹72,000 crore in FY27, up from about ₹56,000 crore in FY26.
 
“One needs to rewrite the record again, because records are meant to be broken,” Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel said during the interaction.
 
Besides this, the management remains optimistic despite rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have pushed up energy, carbon and logistics costs by $35–60 per tonne.
 
However, stronger aluminium, zinc and oil prices, coupled with rupee depreciation, have more than offset the higher input costs. “Between better pricing on the sales side, better currency on the export side and higher costs on the input side, net-net Vedanta stands to gain by almost $100 per tonne,” Goel said.
 
Vedanta, a net exporter, has also altered some of its logistics routes to mitigate regional disruptions. The company has diverted certain exports from West Asia to Southeast Asia and rerouted some shipments via the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Strait of Hormuz.
 

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Topics :Vedanta mineralsmining sector

First Published: May 01 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

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