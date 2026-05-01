Vedanta eyes three critical minerals, weighs rare earth magnet foray

The Union Cabinet in November last year approved the Rare Earth Permanent Magnet (REPM) Scheme to promote manufacturing of sintered REPMs, with a financial outlay of ₹7,280 crore. The first-of-its-kind initiative aims to create 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) of integrated rare earth permanent magnet (REPM) manufacturing capacity in India, strengthening the country’s self-reliance in a strategically vital sector. REPMs, which are among the strongest types of permanent magnets, are essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, electronics, aerospace and defence applications.
Vedanta’s intent of strategic expansion comes alongside an aggressive financial target in 2026–27 (FY27) after record performance in FY26. The company expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to rise to around ₹72,000 crore in FY27, up from about ₹56,000 crore in FY26.