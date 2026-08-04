Vedanta faces fresh scrutiny over 'illegal' groundwater extraction

The directive follows a complaint by Satyanarayan Rao, president of Anchalik Paribesh Surakhya Sangh, Jharsuguda, alleging that Vedanta extracted groundwater through borewells for industrial use without mandatory approvals, violating environmental laws, CGWA regulations and directives of Odisha’s water resources department.
Rao sought a physical inspection of the plant, sealing of all unauthorised and unmetered borewells, and legal action against the company, including penalties as per statutory guidelines.
The CGWB said the allegations required verification through scrutiny of official records as well as a physical inspection of the industrial premises.
"In view of the seriousness of the allegations, a joint verification committee be constituted under the chairmanship of the Jharsuguda collector with representatives from departments concerned. The joint committee may be advised to undertake inspection and verification of the allegations made by the compliant and submit its report within 15 days of the completion of the inspection," read the 3 August letter to Jharsuguda collector.