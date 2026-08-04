Vedanta faces fresh scrutiny over 'illegal' groundwater extraction

The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has asked the Odisha government to constitute a joint committee to investigate allegations of unauthorised groundwater extraction by Vedanta Ltd’s Jharsuguda unit.

In a missive issued on August 3, the CGWB directed the Jharsuguda collector to form a panel comprising representatives of the district administration, the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), the CGWB and other concerned departments to verify allegations that the company extracted groundwater on a large scale without statutory approvals.

The committee has been asked to inspect the site and submit its report within 15 days of the inspection. Business Standard has reviewed the letter.

The directive follows a complaint by Satyanarayan Rao, president of Anchalik Paribesh Surakhya Sangh, Jharsuguda, alleging that Vedanta extracted groundwater through borewells for industrial use without mandatory approvals, violating environmental laws, CGWA regulations and directives of Odisha’s water resources department.

Rao sought a physical inspection of the plant, sealing of all unauthorised and unmetered borewells, and legal action against the company, including penalties as per statutory guidelines.

The CGWB said the allegations required verification through scrutiny of official records as well as a physical inspection of the industrial premises.