Vedanta forays into real estate sector to unlock value from surplus land

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned company Vedanta Property Platforms Ltd (VPPL) to foray into real estate sector.

VPPL will serve as a strategic vehicle for Vedanta's real estate business and related activities.

The move is aimed at monetising surplus land and non-core property assets and creating a dedicated structure for potential joint ventures and asset-light initiatives to fund expansion in its core metals and energy businesses.

In a filing to BSE, the company said VPPL was incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on June 22.

The subsidiary will serve as a strategic platform for undertaking real estate business and ancillary activities. It has an authorised capital of ₹1 lakh, comprising 1 lakh equity shares of ₹1 each. Its subscribed capital also stands at ₹1 lakh.