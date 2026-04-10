Vedanta inks first MoUs for Odisha aluminium park after three years

India’s leading aluminium producer Vedanta Ltd on Friday inked pacts with two companies for setting up aluminium-based manufacturing units within its upcoming aluminium park at Jharsuguda in Odisha.

The Anil Agarwal-led company partnered with Singhal Steel & Power Pvt Ltd and SCOT-AL Metcon Pvt Ltd, signalling the beginning of downstream industrial activity at the location. These are the first two MoUs signed more than three years after the foundation stone for the park was laid in December 2022.

Of the proposed 253-acre ‘Vedanta Aluminium Park’, an area of 56 acres has been developed for downstream industries in Phase I. The park is being developed as a sustainability-driven industrial cluster. It is expected to cut carbon emissions by an estimated 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes annually by removing the need for re-melting and reducing logistics.

Once fully developed, the park will be among the largest metal parks in India, designed to offer an integrated, world-class industrial ecosystem for aluminium-based industries. Envisaged as a dedicated downstream ecosystem, the aluminium park will play a pivotal role in strengthening Odisha’s position as a global aluminium hub. Vedanta officials said the park’s strategic location near the smelter complex will enable industries to access just-in-time, high-quality hot metal in desired quantities, a key advantage expected to significantly enhance productivity, production flexibility and cost competitiveness. “A defining feature of the park is the direct availability of hot metal, which eliminates the need for long-distance transportation and re-melting. This not only reduces production time and operational costs but also lowers working capital requirements for industries by minimising energy-intensive processes,” they said.

Beyond infrastructure, companies setting up units will also benefit from technical and after-sales support through Vedanta Aluminium’s centre of excellence, R&D facilities and a wider ecosystem of start-ups and global experts. The presence of a special economic zone smelter at Jharsuguda also offers a unique advantage for export-oriented industries. The proximity-driven supply chain is expected to provide a decisive efficiency edge to manufacturers operating within the park. The initial MoUs are projected to attract investments of over Rs 500 crore and generate around 1,500 direct and indirect jobs, while boosting MSME participation in the state’s industrial landscape. “With the aluminium park, Vedanta is moving beyond primary production towards value-added manufacturing. Building a robust downstream ecosystem will unlock new opportunities for industries, MSMEs and local entrepreneurs, while further strengthening Odisha’s position in the global aluminium manufacturing landscape,” said Rajiv Kumar, chief executive officer of Vedanta Aluminium.

Vedanta Aluminium is India’s largest aluminium producer, accounting for over half of the country’s output at 2.42 million tonnes in FY25. The company has already invested over Rs 1 trillion in Odisha and has announced an additional investment pipeline of over Rs 2 trillion, spanning aluminium, power, mining and associated sectors. These investments include a large integrated aluminium ecosystem planned across Dhenkanal and Rayagada districts, comprising a 3 million tonnes per annum smelter, a 4,900 MW power plant and a 6 MTPA alumina refinery, along with downstream facilities like the aluminium park. Minister for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain said the industries coming up in the park will be a major boost to Odisha’s industrial growth. “The aluminium park would accelerate investments, create large-scale employment and strengthen the state’s manufacturing capabilities,” said Swain, who was present at the MoU signing ceremony.