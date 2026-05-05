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Vedanta outlines mega expansion across aluminium, oil, power post demerger

Vedanta plans to double aluminium capacity, scale oil output and expand power portfolio as it pursues aggressive growth across sectors following its demerger

Vedanta
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Saket Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 8:21 PM IST
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Vedanta Ltd has outlined an aggressive, multi-sector expansion roadmap across aluminium, oil and gas, power, and steel businesses, as the group prepares to scale up operations following its demerger into independent verticals.
 
In a letter to shareholders, Chairman Anil Agarwal said Vedanta Aluminium is targeting a doubling of capacity to 6 million tonnes per annum, backed by deeper backward integration and structural cost advantages that position the business among the lowest-cost producers globally.
 
The company is also ramping up its oil and gas ambitions, with plans to scale production to 300,000–500,000 barrels per day, supported by a $5 billion investment programme.
 
Vedanta’s power segment is set for a sharp scale-up, with capacity expected to expand from 4.2 gigawatts (GW) at present to a pipeline of 12 GW. In a strategic shift, the company is also looking to diversify into hydropower and nuclear energy, building a broader clean energy portfolio alongside its conventional power operations.
 
In iron and steel, Vedanta plans to increase capacity from 4 million tonnes per annum to 10 million tonnes in the medium term, with a longer-term ambition of reaching 15 million tonnes. The expansion is supported by access to captive iron ore resources and integrated operations across key locations.
 
The expansion blueprint comes alongside the group’s demerger, which became effective on May 1, 2026. The restructuring splits Vedanta into multiple sector-focused entities, allowing each vertical to pursue independent growth strategies and capital allocation plans.
 
Agarwal said each business is being positioned as a globally competitive entity with scale, cost leadership and clear growth pathways. “Through this transformation, each of our businesses is emerging as a ‘Vedanta’ in its own right,” he noted.
 
Vedanta has already deployed around Rs 15,000 crore in growth capital expenditure across aluminium, zinc, oil and gas, and other emerging businesses, laying the foundation for the next phase of capacity expansion.
 
The group said its strategy will continue to focus on scale, disciplined capital allocation and consistent cash generation, while leveraging technology and automation to improve efficiency and productivity.
 
The expansion plans signal Vedanta’s intent to capitalise on long-term demand trends across infrastructure, energy, electrification and advanced manufacturing, as it transitions from a diversified conglomerate into a portfolio of large, focused sectoral businesses.
 

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Topics :Vedanta aluminiumoil and gas reserves

First Published: May 05 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

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