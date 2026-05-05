Vedanta outlines mega expansion across aluminium, oil, power post demerger

Vedanta Ltd has outlined an aggressive, multi-sector expansion roadmap across aluminium, oil and gas, power, and steel businesses, as the group prepares to scale up operations following its demerger into independent verticals.

In a letter to shareholders, Chairman Anil Agarwal said Vedanta Aluminium is targeting a doubling of capacity to 6 million tonnes per annum, backed by deeper backward integration and structural cost advantages that position the business among the lowest-cost producers globally.

The company is also ramping up its oil and gas ambitions, with plans to scale production to 300,000–500,000 barrels per day, supported by a $5 billion investment programme.

In iron and steel, Vedanta plans to increase capacity from 4 million tonnes per annum to 10 million tonnes in the medium term, with a longer-term ambition of reaching 15 million tonnes. The expansion is supported by access to captive iron ore resources and integrated operations across key locations.

Vedanta’s power segment is set for a sharp scale-up, with capacity expected to expand from 4.2 gigawatts (GW) at present to a pipeline of 12 GW. In a strategic shift, the company is also looking to diversify into hydropower and nuclear energy, building a broader clean energy portfolio alongside its conventional power operations.

The expansion blueprint comes alongside the group’s demerger, which became effective on May 1, 2026. The restructuring splits Vedanta into multiple sector-focused entities, allowing each vertical to pursue independent growth strategies and capital allocation plans.

Agarwal said each business is being positioned as a globally competitive entity with scale, cost leadership and clear growth pathways. “Through this transformation, each of our businesses is emerging as a ‘Vedanta’ in its own right,” he noted.